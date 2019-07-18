Recall against Chesaning village president thrown out ... for now

(7/18/2019) - An effort to recall Chesaning Village President Joseph Sedlar over the village police chief's firing has stalled, but supporters plan to try again.

The Saginaw County Election Commission, which is comprised of county elected officials, denied wording on recall petitions for Sedlar. A commission member says the language was complex and unclear.

Shortly after the hearing, recall supporters filed new petition language. The Election Commission will have to meet again later to decide whether it meets the criteria.

"The election commission has a very specific purpose," said Saginaw County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Hanley. "It's not to determine right or wrong. It's not to take a side. It's to determine whether the language of the petition is clear enough for the public to make a rational decision on whether they want to sign or not."

Sedlar has been under fire from many village residents after former Police Chief Stacey Wilburn was fired earlier this month. Recall supporters hope to put the issue on the November ballot this year.