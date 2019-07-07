Recall issued for Walmart, Walgreens eye drops, ointments

(07/07/19)-There is a recall for eye-drops and ointments sold at Walmart and Walgreens.

The Food and Drug Administration says the products may not be sterile.

The recall for various Equate products includes treatments for allergy relief, solutions, eye drops and gel drops -- all manufactured and labeled for Walmart.

Recalled products under the Walgreens brand-- include several over-the-counter and prescription eye drops and ointments.

Sold at Walgreens:

Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing: 0363-0185-13; lot 19095.

Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing Twin Pack: 0363-0185-49; lot 19095.

Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Ointment, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Ointment: 0363-7500-50; lot TCI.

Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Solution, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Drops: 0363-0193-13; lots 19105 and 19050.

Lubricant Eye Ointment PF Soothing: 0363-0191-50; lot TDB.

Sold at Walmart:

Equate Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Twin Pack: 49035-189-49.

Equate Eye Allergy Relief Drops: 49035-887-13.

Equate Sterile Lubricant Stye Ointment: 49035-875-50.

Equate Comfort Gel Lubricant Eye Gel Twin Pack: 49035-197-49.

Equate Restore PM Nighttime Lubricant Eye Ointment: 49035-191-50.

Equate Night & Day Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Pack: 49035-883-59.

Equate Support Advanced Twin Pack: 49035-885-49.

Equate Support Advanced Lubricating Eye Drops Dose Preservative Free: 49035-882-54.

Equate Support Advanced Lubricant Gel Drops Multi Dose Preservative Free: 49035-882-52.

Equate Support Moisture Lubricant Eye Drops: 49035-145-10.

Support Harmony Lubricant Eye Drops: 49035-145-10.

So far there hasn't been any reports of issues with these products.

