Recall issued for salad products sold at Aldi, Walmart, Sam's Club, other stores

(11/21/2019) - A New Jersey company is recalling about 97,271 pounds of salad products sold at Aldi, Walmart, Target and other stores throughout Michigan because they may be contaminated with E. coli, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recall announced on Thursday says that salad products that contain meat or poultry may be contaminated with E. coli. The products were produced from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.

RECALLED PRODUCTS: Click here to see the full list of products affected by the recall.

The products subject to the recall bear establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The contamination was discovered after a foodborne illness outbreak investigation in Maryland. Another 22 states are affected by the recall, according to the USDA.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854 or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.