Recess isn't just for kids in Midland

(05/29/19) - Recess isn't just for kids anymore. The city of Midland and the Downtown Development Authority are hosting adult recess this summer.

"It was a lot of fun. Usually you don't get stuff like this, so it was kind of unique," said Sabrina Ruff, a college student at Michigan State University. "It's kind of like a break, you know, from the every day mundane kinda life, so you know it's fun to just sit back, relax, play a little putt putt."

Along with putt putt golf, there were hula hoops, bubbles, giant Jenga, corn hole, and other games.

Midland's Communications Coordinator Katie Guyer said it's a new way to explore downtown. "Spend their lunch hour playing, relieving stress and getting to meet new people," she said.

Ashley Welch works in town at Midland Burger Company. She said she'll be back.

"It's a great excuse to kinds step back from work and recharge and do something a little bit different," Welch said. "You know, did a little bit this morning. Take my mind off things and go back and be like, re-starting."

Adult recess is free for anyone who wants to stop by.

"We want people to feel like they're part of this community. We want people to have fun and honestly if they make a new friend or check out a new shop or restaurant they've never seen before, then that's really what we're looking for," Guyer said.

Adult recess is every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. through July 31. You'll find the games set up at the corner of McDonald and Main, or Ashman and Main.