Record-high heat impacts busy weekend in mid-Michigan

(07/19/19) - Mid-Michigan is taking the heat, and Mother Nature picked a busy weekend to do so.

A hot start to the weekend across mid-Michigan included events like the Tall Ship Celebration, Friday Night Live, and the Mid-East Festival.

For some, the heat was nothing short of heart-warming.

"I'm a summer girl. I don't like the cold, so I absolutely love it. 100 degrees, bring it on. I can handle it. I like the sunshine," Shel Leach, a Texas-native, said.

In Saginaw, Friday Night Live at Morley Plaza had wide areas without much shade.

Terry Orange says last week, you had to weave your way around. Today, she says the heat drew a crowd just half the size.

"There is some shade, but the early people get that, and then the others sit out in the sun. I think the people that usually get stuck in the sun thought maybe they'd pass this week," Orange said.

The heat didn't play a factor at all in some cases.

At the Our Lady of Lebanon Mid-East Festival in Flint Township, the day includes some kids' activities, but the focus is the nighttime.

"If it's sunny and 85 degrees, it's warm. It's hard to sit in that straight sun for hours long, so our focus is the night entertainment. Enjoyment during the day of the food and then come back at night for entertainment," chairman Jason Klanseck said.

With another day of record-high temperatures on the horizon, many are suggesting...

"Drink water, drink water, drink some water, and then some more water. Splash it on your arms," Orange said.

Leach added, "I think you just adjust your wardrobe a little bit. Make sure you hydrate. Take the shuttle if you can, if there's one available. A few steps here in there. Try to stay in the shade if you can."

There's a weekend full of outdoor events in the area, but for those looking for something indoors, don't forget the new Lion King movie also makes its debut this weekend.