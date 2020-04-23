Recovered coronavirus patients exceed deaths reported in Saginaw County

(4/23/2020) - The number of patients recovering from coronavirus in Saginaw County is growing faster than the number of patients dying from the illness.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported seven more patients recovered from COVID-19 on Thursday. That is the illness caused by coronavirus.

A total of 47 patients have recovered, which equates to nearly 10% of the county's patients. The Saginaw County Health Department considers patients recovered when they go 72 hours without a fever and show improved symptoms seven days after the onset of symptoms.

Three more coronavirus patients in Saginaw County died on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 37. Another 33 cases were reported in the county Thursday for a total of 508.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Genesee County grew by the lowest amount this week at 26. Those increase the total number of cases in the county to 1,390.

Eight more coronavirus deaths were reported in Genesee County for a total of 145.

The illness appears to be affecting Genesee County residents with milder symptoms. Only 25% of patients was hospitalized while 64% did not require hospital treatment and 10% died.

The percentage of patients who were hospitalized was closer to 45% two weeks ago.

The average age of patients who die from coronavirus in Genesee County remains around 73 years old. More than 60% of patients who die there are male.