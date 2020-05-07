Recovered coronavirus patients thank nurses who helped them

(5/7/2020) - The coronavirus has isolated our community over the last two months, forcing us to social distance to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. That means when someone is battling the virus, they're on their own. But, the patients ABC12 spoke with say they were never truly alone in the tough fight.

“I just want to thank you. I want to personally thank you; because, I see for myself what you're going through,” Diane Johnson said.

She and her 81-year-old mother, Norma Henry, are home and in recovery. Henry spent a full month at Hurley Medical Center, much of that time was on a ventilator.

“I was trying to give up,” Henry explained. “But in the meantime, the nurses were telling me Ms. Henry, you know you came a long way, keep fighting, keep fighting, don't give up, keep fighting. They were so nice. They kept encouraging me to don't give up!”

“The fact that she was still coming to work every day, you know, risking the health of herself and her family - I just - that is so commendable to me,” Morgan Blue said.

The 26-year-old spent a combined 12 days in and out of the Ascension Genesys ICU.

She said without family by her side during her time in the hospital, her nurse became her support system.

“I just want to tell her thank you because she was amazing,” Blue said. “She really, she made such a difference during that time in the ICU. I mean, she was there for me literally around the clock. She made sure that I stayed strong, I stayed mentally strong.”

“The thought that your lives are on the line every day and you walk in there for me. But my heart never not let me remember the mass of people that are going through this,” Kathy Burtley added.

She lost her husband to COVID-19. In his final days, she said the nurses took the time to put the phone up to his ear so she could say goodbye.

The nurses - absolutely wonderful,” she said. “They took time with me, they talked with me. I could feel the love through the phone.”

Thank you to all of the healthcare workers on the frontline!

