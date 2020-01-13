Recovery begins after storms kill 11 in Midwest, South

(1/13/20) - Icy roads, deadly tornadoes, punishing waves were all part of the severe weekend weather blamed for 11 deaths and major damage in parts of the Midwest, South and Northeast.

The death toll included tornado victims in Alabama and Louisiana and two first responders struck by a car at an icy Texas accident scene.

Another icy road death was reported in Iowa.

A drowning was reported in Oklahoma flooding.

In Wisconsin, wind, waves and flooding caused major damage Saturday to Port Milwaukee on Lake Michigan.

Officials spent Sunday assessing damage and working to restore power to tens of thousands.

