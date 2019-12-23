Recreational marijuana available in Bay City beginning Friday

(12/23/2019) - Bay City's first recreational marijuana retailer is opening Friday.

Roots at 3557 Wilder Road plans to expand its medical marijuana dispensary into the adult-use market The store, along with Nature's Medicines on North Huron Road, recently received their state licenses.

“We are very excited for the opportunity to be the first recreationally licensed store in the city," said Vikas Patel, the chief operating officer of Pharmaco, which owns Roots. "We believe recreational sales will have a positive impact on the city and surrounding area.”

Pharmaco is based in Southfield and has operated Roots as a medical marijuana provisioning center for about two years.

Nature's Medicines has not announced when it plans to begin selling marijuana on the recreational market.