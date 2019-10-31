Recreational marijuana business license applications accepted Friday

(10/31/2019) - The state will start accepting license applications for recreational marijuana businesses starting Friday.

It's the next step towards Michiganders being able to buy marijuana legally without a prescription. The state is expecting hundreds of hopeful businesses to submit applications to the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency.

Experts expect marijuana sales won't start until at least a month after those applications are filed.

Hundreds of local communities around the state have already banned recreational marijuana sales while some Mid-Michigan communities have voted in favor of the sales.