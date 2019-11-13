Recreational marijuana sales begin Dec. 1 in Michigan

(11/13/2019) - Michigan marijuana businesses now have a date when legal sales of recreational marijuana will start.

According to a notice published Wednesday, recreational marijuana retailers can begin selling their products on Dec. 1.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency announced that current medical marijuana businesses can transfer up to half of their inventory to the recreational market.

However, those businesses must obtain a recreational license from the state. Michigan regulators started accepting and approving those licenses earlier this month.

Michigan voters approved legalizing the possession, use and sale of recreational marijuana in November 2018. Residents could legally grow up to 12 plants and possess up to 10 ounces nearly a year ago on Dec. 6.

Private sale of small amounts of marijuana for recreational use also have been legal for nearly a year. However, the voter-approved law required the state to develop a licensing process for the commercial production and sale of recreational marijuana.

The law also allows local communities to decide whether they want to allow marijuana businesses within their boundaries. Mid-Michigan communities have decided for and against marijuana businesses.

Widespread commercial sales of marijuana aren't likely until March or April while licensed suppliers grow and harvest their first crop.

Commercial marijuana sales in Michigan are subject to an additional 10% tax. That is expected to raise about $130 million a year for schools, roads and local governments.