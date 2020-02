(2/7/2020) - Recreational marijuana users have been snatching up products at a prolific place over the first two months since it became legal in Michigan.

Since Dec. 1, recreational marijuana and cannabis-based sales statewide have reached $17.5 million. Those sales brought in more than $1 million in sales tax.

The state reports this past week was the best week of sales so far, raking in more than $2.5 million.

There are now 43 licensed marijuana retailers around the state.