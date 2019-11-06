Recreational marijuana sales turned down in Mount Pleasant

(11/5/2019) - Voters in the city of Mount Pleasant had to decide whether they want recreational marijuana to be sold within city limits.

The final decision is no.

More than 1,000 people voted against allowing the legalized recreational marijuana to be sold in the city while nearly 800 people voted for it on Tuesday.

The state of Michigan began accepting recreational marijuana sales applications last Friday -- the latest step in the legalization process. Once those applications are approved, some marijuana stores could open by early 2020.

However, Tuesday's vote in Mount Pleasant means none of those stores will be in the city.