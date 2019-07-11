Red Cross getting ready to deal with need down in Louisiana

Mid-Michigan Red Cross volunteers are getting ahead of the storm and headed south. They'll be part of a group setting up shelters for families in need.

A local couple, who was part of the Katrina relief effort, says there's a growing need for Red Cross Volunteers.

They say the storm taking aim at Louisiana is a big one. They say if you have family in the path of the storm now would be the time to invite them over.

“Michigan is a beautiful place for the summer time. At least until that storm passes and they get the all clear to go back home. I would not hesitate at all to do that...20 inches of rain is a lot of rain,” Dick Beauchamp said.

Dick and Carole Beauchamp have been with the Red Cross for more than 20 years.

With Tropical Strom Barry on the path to becoming a Hurricane this takes the Beauchamps back to when they spent time during relief efforts for Katrina.

They say there could be a similar need from before with donations for food and water.

They're hoping people will take every safety measure possible, and listen to city and state officials especially if there is an order to evacuate.

The Beauchamp's have been watching coverage - and already seen some place themselves in potentially dangerous situations.

Such as people walking through flooded waters because there could be waste and even downed lines hidden underneath.

“They have a quick learning curve to go through. The people that experience it I think they will evacuate sooner because they remember, but it is that new generation that isn't going to know,” Dick said.

The couple is holding volunteer classes on Friday night. The classes are at the Red Cross chapter in Flint.

