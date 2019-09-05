Red Cross volunteers describe how they help natural disaster victims

(9/5/19) - While it hasn't made landfall -- Hurricane Dorian is still wreaking havoc on the U.S.

Wind is taking down trees and power lines.

The heavy rain -- flooding low-lying areas, as well as a few tornadoes.

Organizations and businesses -- like the Red Cross, Consumers and DTE Energy -- sending in relief crews to help with clean-up.

Dick and Carol Beauchamp are veterans when it comes to natural disasters.

They say they're grateful they've been able to help others weather the storm.

For two decades, the Beauchamps have been Red Cross volunteers, making the trip to many different disasters both locally and across the country.

Dick Beauchamp said, "The last time I was down in the Carolinas was for a flood. And so that's what this is going to be. It's going to be massive flooding."

While both are volunteers, they have different tasks. So, while they may go to a disaster as a couple, they are often go their separate ways, depending on their particular assignment.

"When I'm on disaster I work logistics. So, it's my job to make sure everybody has all the stuff they need to do their jobs, all the way from food to cots to buildings to blankets to whatever it is they need in the shelters," Dick Beauchamp added.

His wife Carol, on the other hand, deals more closely with the victims.

She knows all too well the personal toll, from the initial shock to long-term recovery.

"Try to normalize what their experiencing. Let them know that what's happening to them is what happens to people during a time of stress and disaster. And that kind of helps them, because sometimes they think they're really losing it.">

Once deployed, 12-14 hour days are not uncommon -- and stays can last up to two weeks.

Right now, 50 Red Cross volunteers from Michigan are helping with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts --

Four of those are from right here in mid-Michigan.

