Redwood Steakhouse losing business after request to avoid large gatherings

(3/12/2020) - Across Michigan, a number of events, meetings, and sports games have been canceled due to the State of Emergency.

The Governor is asking community and faith-based organizations to avoid gatherings of more than a hundred people in one shared space.

And, that has several mid-Michigan restaurants on edge.

Redwood Steakhouse and Brewery is already putting measures in place to ensure they don't lose too much money over these next several weeks or even months.

For Easter, they've put their menu online and plan to deliver to guests.

"I'd rather be safe than sorry," Managing partner Luis Fernandes said.

He is taking advice from his brother who lives in China. Having dealt with the coronavirus pandemic over the last few months, he's helping Fernandes stay one step ahead in his business decisions.

"So, that's one of the things we talked about - that we might see a drop in Easter Sunday; and you know, that's probably going to happen," he explained.

On Easter Sunday, Redwood typically serves 1,400 guests.

"Yeah that's a day we rely on, but health comes first," Fernandes said.

He's not nervous yet, just staying cautious.

Redwood also caters a number of events each week, accounting for about $700,000 a year for the company.

Fernandes said they've had at least three cancellations for this week and next week.

Looking ahead, several others are already postponed.

"I would say probably at the end of March, middle of April, that's when we start having to reevaluate some of the things we're going to do," he explained.

And on a day to day basis, Fernandes said, they're, of course, continuing to keep hygiene a priority.

"You know, we don't want people to just panic and worry about what's going on because we practice all these things about washing hands. I mean, we do this every day in the restaurant business," Fernandes added.