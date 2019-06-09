Registration now open for sports summer camp at Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village

(06/09/19) - Genesee County residents have until June 18 to register your child for the School of Champions sports summer camp at Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village (SBEV).

Sports range from basketball, tennis and boxing to football, soccer and gymnastics.

The sports camp at the center on North Saginaw Street runs from June 24 to August 2.

The sports camp is free for participants thanks to a number of generous donors. However, SBEV is always looking for more sponsors to help its mission.

Basketball hall of fame inductee, Coach Linnell Jones-McKenney, stopped by the ABC12 studio to give us an inside look at the program.