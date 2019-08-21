Regulators order 3rd round of bill credits for DTE customers

(8/21/2019) - State regulators have ordered another credit for natural gas customers of DTE Energy, the result of changes in federal tax law.

The Public Service Commission says a residential gas customer who uses 10,000 cubic feet of natural gas a month will receive a 58-cent monthly credit on their bill beginning in September. Regulators say $333 million will be returned to customers, or $12.7 million a year.

It's the third round of credits for DTE gas customers. They were first ordered in May 2018. Other investor-owned utilities serving Michigan are sharing tax savings with customers.

The credits will be in effect until new gas rates are set with the lower 21 percent tax rate.

