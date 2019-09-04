Relative: Teen showed warning signs before Alabama family killings

A family member of a 14-year-old who is charged with killing five family members spoke exclusively with WAFF 48 News and said there were warnings signs the teen was troubled.

A 14-year-old in Alabama confessed to killing his father and stepmother, John and Mary Sisk. (Source: WAFF via Gray News)

The teen, currently being held at a juvenile detention center is facing five charges of juvenile murder. However, but he could be charged as an adult in the deaths of his father, John Sisk, his stepmother Mary Sisk, and his 6-year-old brother, 5-year-old sister and 6-month-old brother.

Daisy McCarty is the teen’s first cousin and John Sisk’s biological niece. McCarty says there were warning signs that something was wrong, and that he had been acting out this past year.

She said last week, his parents told him Mary Sisk wasn’t his biological mother. McCarty believes that was a turning point for the teen.

“He didn’t know any different of who his mom was. His biological mom was Karina. And they just recently told him, and I think that’s really what triggered the little boy, to be honest with you," said McCarty.

She says his parents told her the teen started acting out a little less than a year ago. She said he would burn animals alive and broke into and vandalized his school.

McCarty says she knows there had been problems at home and is confused why his parents didn’t get him help.

“I think he’s been having problems. And everybody, I don’t know why everybody didn’t just see it," she said. "That’s what bothers me because they’d seen it but they didn’t do anything about it really.”

She says she doesn’t blame the parents. However, she believes they could have had more conversations with the teen.

“You know your children, and something wasn’t being said from his part. Maybe they didn’t talk to him enough. I think they didn’t talk to him enough to know what was really going on with him," McCarty said.

Investigators say the Elkmont teen called 911 around 11 p.m. Monday, claiming his family was shot and killed. He later confessed to the killings, according to the sheriff’s office.

Traumatic events like the one in Limestone County are difficult to process. It leaves people with more questions than answers, like what could trigger a person to cause harm to another human being.

Dr. Tonya Davis, a licensed professional counselor, says you must pay attention to behaviors.

“Some of the signs are obvious, but having one sign or symptom doesn’t necessarily mean the child has a disorder. You’re looking for a collection of symptoms. You might see disruptions in sleep, disruptions in appetite, anxiety or irritability, all or nothing thinking, or a child that’s on the edge. Those are typical things you might want to look for if you’re a parent or teacher," said Davis.

Davis encourages parents, teachers and guardians to ask questions and to not be ashamed of asking for help or seeking counseling.

