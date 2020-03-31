Remembering a young man who lost to COVID-19

"This really hit hard."

Around 11 o'clock Sunday night, heartbreaking news made its way around our community. 20-year-old Freddie Brown lost his life to COVID-19.

"It was so unexpected. I never thought he wouldn't pull through I thought," said Grand Blanc's head coach Clint Alexander. "And to find out it didn't end up the way we all prayed it would was pretty tough."

Freddie was a Grand Blanc alum of 2018. Freddie's former team, in disbelief and mourning, have found a way to come together.

"Nobody's talking about winning. No one's talking about a championship. They're talking about how much they love each other and coming together and doing something that's going to mean something I'm proud of them," said Alexander.

Everywhere he went, Freddie shed a light that brightened every room and sent a message full of life that will always be remembered.

"Freddie was incredibly unselfish. He really cared about you before he cared about himself. And always did his best so you're just heart broke to lose a kid like that because he's everything you want to see everyday."