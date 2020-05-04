Reminder to return absentee ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Day

(5/4/20) - Some Mid-Michigan communities reminded voters to safely cast their ballot in Tuesday's election.

The pandemic meant it would be unlike any other. And it was important to note that not every community would be voting. There were no elections in Midland and Bay counties. But in Genesee County, voters in Grand Blanc, Clio, Bentley, and Mt. Morris school districts were asked to cast an absentee ballot.

Election leaders said anyone who did not receive a ballot could still have one issued on Tuesday at their city or township clerk's office.

Grand Blanc Township Clerk Cathy Lane said, "We have marked both inside the township Hall and outside the township hall. We are limiting how many are going to be coming in because of that social distancing. And you must be wearing a mask to come into the township hall."

And under Michigan law, people could still register to vote on election day.

"Bring your driver's license, we'll give you that form, that's step one. The second step is to fill out an application for an absentee ballot. The third step is get your ballot voted. And fourth, put it in the dropbox," said Lane.

Election leaders said absentee ballots had to be returned to the dropbox at the city or township clerk offices by 8 pm on election day.

They also asked voters to come as early as possible if they needed to register to vote or request an absentee ballot.

