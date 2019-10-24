Renovated culinary arts school, Fifty81 Bistro unveiled at Genesee Career Institute

(10/24/2019) - The Genesee Intermediate School District is showing off its completely remodeled culinary arts facility, including its renamed restaurant that allows students to hone their skills in the kitchen.

The Genesee Career Institute renovated its culinary arts school and renamed the attached restaurant Fifty81 Bistro.

It's all housed inside the Genesee Career Institute Conference Center at 5081 Torrey Road in Mundy Township.

A ribbon cutting Thursday morning revealed the dramatic improvements after renovations that began at the facility in May of last year.

The kitchen equipment updates include a smoker, state-of-the-art Combi-Ovens and chocolate station with a chocolate tempering machine for students to make desserts.

Monitors and cameras were added to help students during demonstrations.

There were changes to the conference center as well. A new entrance with a modern designed lobby area was added, along with a new hallway lined with a wall of windows leading to the conference rooms.

Administrators say the goal is to continue giving students modern day experience and skill set to succeed in the real world.

The restaurant is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 10:30 a.m. for breakfast and 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. for lunch.