Repairs to begin soon on Midland's one-lane bridge

(05/23/19) - Earlier this week Midland's City Council gave the green light to a repair project which will bring a historic bridge back to life.

Last year the Currie Parkway Bridge had to be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic after some unexpected damage.

"In October of 2018 we received a tip that an overweight vehicle had crossed the bridge," said Communications Coordinator Katie Guyer.

The tour bus from the Detroit-area was, at minimum, two times the five ton weight limit on the bridge built in 1908.

A bridge inspection revealed there was damage. "From a combination of that overweight vehicle as well as excessive use due to the M-20 bridge constuction, there was some structural damage," Guyer said.

Before it closed people were using the 1908 built bridge as a detour around the M-20 bridge project.

"There's some concrete cracks from that excessive use, as well as from the overweight vehicle, as well as some of the support being damaged underneath," Guyer said.

It's costing the city a little more than $59,000 to fix the one-lane bridge. The insurance company for the bus paid for a portion of the repairs, while the remainder will come from the city's Local Streets Fund.

They hope to begin that work in the next week to week-and-a-half. It should be open for LPGA traffic in July, with a full re-opening after work is done on M-20 in September.

From there the focus will be on the future. "This bridge has so much history and means so much to so many people in Midland, and we want to preserve its integrity and honor that history. So we are looking to more long-term planning to determine, you know, 'what is the future of this bridge? How can we prevent the excessive use from happening again' so that we can continue to have this bridge open for people to enjoy," Guyer said.