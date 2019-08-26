Report: 18-day-old baby found dead in bathtub at Detroit residence

(8/26/2019) - Detroit police are investigating after an 18-day-old baby girl was found dead in a bathtub on the city's east side.

WXYZ is reporting that the baby's mother woke up around 6 a.m. Monday and found the infant. The mother was put in handcuffs at the scene and placed in the back of a police car.

Preliminary reports say the baby was in water, but Detroit police cannot confirm if she drowned. Family of the mother declined to comment on the tragic incident Monday.

See more about this story from WXYZ.

