Report: Energy Secretary Rick Perry to resign by end of 2019

Energy Secretary Rick Perry is reportedly planning to step down from his position by year’s end.

Politico first reported the story, which was later picked up by the Washington Post and the New York Times.

On Wednesday, Perry promised to cooperate with lawmakers investigating whistleblower allegations involving President Trump's communications with Ukraine's leader.

Perry has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at least three times since he joined Trump's cabinet in 2017.

CNN asked Perry's spokeswoman about the Politico report, and was told:

“While the Beltway media has breathlessly reported on rumors of Secretary Perry’s departure for months, he is still the secretary of energy and a proud member of President Trump’s cabinet. One day the media will be right. Today is not that day.”

