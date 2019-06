(6/12/2019) - Will Smith's production company is planning to make a new movie based on the Flint water crisis.

The film, entitled "Flint," is a murder mystery with the Flint water crisis in the background, according to Deadline.com. The main character finds himself in mystery that unravels the cause of the water crisis.

Rapper Tip "T.I." Harris and actor John Ortiz of the Fast & Furious films have signed on to star in the film. Smith's Overbrook Entertainment is backing the project.