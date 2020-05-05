Report: Gun ban under consideration for Michigan Capitol building

(5/5/2020) - Will guns be allowed inside the State Capitol moving forward?

The Michigan Capitol Commission is considering a ban, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The actions of some protesters last week has caused the issue of allowing guns in the building to come under national scrutiny.

Demonstrators attempted to get into the House chamber, but were blocked by police. They were able to enter the Senate gallery.

The vice chairman of the Capitol Commission, a Republican and Second Amendment advocate, told the Free Press he didn't like seeing guns, especially loaded firearms, inside the building.

He said it appeared that they were trying to commandeer the building.