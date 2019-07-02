Report: Missing 12-day-old baby may be in Mount Pleasant area

(7/2/2019) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a missing 12-day-old baby, who may be in danger.

WOOD-TV 8 in Grand Rapids is reporting that Dakota Blackwood may be with her mother Ilah May Mankel and her grandparents, Linda Marie and Bryan David Mankel.

A court order was issued to take Dakota into protective custody, but police believe the family fled with her before officials could carry out the order.

WOOD-TV 8 says Linda Mankel likely is a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe, so police believe the family might be staying somewhere near Mount Pleasant.

They may be driving a tan minivan with a "student driver" sticker on the back.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Michigan State Police Rockford Post at 616-866-4411.