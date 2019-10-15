Report: Tentative deal to end GM strike might be announced Wednesday

(10/15/2019) - A tentative agreement ending the 30-day General Motors strike could be announced Wednesday, according to Reuters.

A General Motors worker pickets.

GM and the United Auto Workers reportedly have agreed to terms on most issues and finalizing some contract language on a few remaining issues.

UAW local union presidents and chairmen from GM facilities across the country are scheduled to convene in Detroit on Thursday morning, likely to discuss the proposed agreement. They have to approve the deal before presenting it to GM workers for final ratification.

The contract on the table is expected to cost GM about 5 percent per vehicle over the next four years. That translates into billions of dollars for the automaker to spend on wages, health benefits, profit sharing and job guarantees.

The deal also includes a path for temporary workers to obtain full-time jobs at GM.

Word of a deal is good news for workers, who haven't seen a regular GM paycheck in several weeks.

On July 16, contract talks to negotiate a new four-year collective bargaining agreement began between GM and the UAW. The union went on strike two months later on Sept. 16.

Nearly 49,000 workers walked off the job, idling dozens of GM factories and warehouses across North America.

Just one day into the strike, GM stopped paying for health insurance for workers. UAW members received their last paycheck from GM on Sept. 20 and began picking up their first $250 strike pay checks on Sept. 30.

The UAW rejected the latest offer from GM on Oct. 6 and GM made a counteroffer the following day. GM CEO Mary Barra joined negotiations with top GM and UAW officials on Oct 9.

The company issued a statement on Oct. 11 calling for an end to the strike. The union shot back with a fiery statement calling into question GM's motives during negotiations.

UAW members got a slight increase in strike pay up to $275 and the union also granted permission for members to seek part-time jobs.

The first word of a possible deal came Monday evening, when the union publicized details of Thursday's meeting. No tentative deal has been announced, but sources say the meeting is a very good sign that one may be close.

Troy Nasser-Taylor said the past 30 days certainly have been quite a ride with a few bumps along the way, but he said it will all be worth it in the end.

"We've had a lot of camaraderie, a lot of support through the community, so I think we're stronger now a month into it than when we first started," he said. "A lot of us, this is our first strike."

Coffee in hand, GM's Customer Care and Aftersales facility in Swartz Creek has essentially become Nasser-Taylor's second home. He was concerned about paying for a wedding reception when the strike started, but luckily it was not an issue.

Financially, the strike hasn't taken a major toll on him and his husband, but it is preventing them from starting an exciting new chapter in their lives.

"I am in the process of buying a house and unfortunately that does have to be postponed until I am back to work," Nasser-Taylor said. "Everything's all set. I just can't actually close on the house until I show active status again as far as employment."

He said it's a bit frustrating, but is also grateful because he knows he could be in a much worse position. He's just looking forward to getting back to work under a contract that is fair for everybody.

"This isn't just a fight for us. It's a fight for all working middle class citizens," Nasser-Taylor said.