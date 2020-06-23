Report: Whitmer says Lower Michigan won't move to Phase 5 this week

(6/23/2020) - Most of Michigan won't be moving forward on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's economic reopening plan as fast as she hoped.

Whitmer told WWJ NewsRadio in Detroit on Tuesday that she doesn't plan on advancing the rest of the Lower Peninsula to Phase 5 of her six-part reopening plan by this weekend as hoped.

Her goal remains moving all of Michigan to Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start plan by Fourth of July at the end of next week.

READ MORE: Whitmer Says She Won't Be Moving Michigan Into Phase 5 This Week As She'd Hoped

Whitmer moved the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula to Phase 5 on June 10 and announced her intention of moving the rest of the state to Phase 5 by the end of next week.

The southern three-quarters of the Lower Peninsula remains at Phase 4.

Whitmer attributed her reluctance to move forward to some localized outbreaks still occurring in the Lower Peninsula, including Harper's Restaurant & Brewpub in East Lansing and Midland County flood relief workers.

Phase 5 would allow all indoor establishments, including fitness centers and movie theaters to reopen. Other restrictions would loosen even more, including an increase in the indoor gathering limit to 50 people and outdoor gatherings up to 250 people.