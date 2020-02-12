Report details reasons behind firing Thetford Township police chief

(2/12/2020) - An independent firm's findings show the reasons why Thetford Township terminated former police chief Robert Kenny.

The 166-page document says he failed to follow policies and procedures. Most of the findings surrounded Kenny's time buying and selling military surplus equipment.

The report shows that the chief didn't follow procedures or accounting when dealing with the equipment. It also shows Kenny went around the township supervisor when contacting the media.

Kenny's attorney declined to comment on the situation on Wednesday.