Reports: Art Van officially files for chapter 11 bankruptcy, customer frustration grows

(03/09/2020) -- According to multiple reports, Art Van Furniture is now officially moving forward with a Chapter 11 Bankruptcy filing.

Crain's Detroit Business reports the filing happened late Sunday evening in federal court, just two days after the start of liquidation sales at it's company-owned stores.

Faithful customers say it's been a stressful and chaotic few days, especially ones who are not only out furniture, but thousands of dollars.

"Total, we paid about $2,400," said Davison resident Elizabeth Cook.

She is among thousands of frustrated customers looking for answers. Answers to questions like where's my furniture? Will it be delivered? Will I get a refund?

Cook received part of her order weeks ago, but not all of it. So she called customer service Sunday and didn't get the response she was hoping for.

"I was just told that they're not delivering any more furniture and they're sorry," she said.

But sorry didn't cut it for Cook. So she drove to the Burton store Monday morning looking to speak to someone in person.

The problem was the store didn't open until 2 p.m. because they were recovering from a hectic and chaotic Friday and Saturday and needed to restock the showroom floor.

"It's a sad situation. It's not good that they're leaving us," said Davison resident Maurene Burns.

Burns has been a loyal Art Van customer for years. Luckily for her, she's just there to take advantage of the deals.

"Get a brand new lazy boy for myself, for me and my dog," Burns said.

ABC12 tried reaching out to Art Van concerning deliveries, warranties and customers with account balances. They did not return our calls.