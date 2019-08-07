Reports: Pizza Hut will close hundreds of dine-in restaurants

Pizza Hut, owned by Louisville-based Yum! Brands, is expected to close hundreds of its locations, according to reports.

One of America’s largest pizza chains, Pizza Hut plans to focus on carryout and delivery business, TODAY.com reported Wednesday.

The chain operates nearly 7,500 restaurants in the United States, but that total could drop to 7,000 over the next two years.

“Pizza Hut continues to develop tailored action plans for our largest dine-in markets, while at the same time transforming the estate for a more compelling off-premise focused asset strategy,” Greg Creed, CEO of Yum! Brands, said during a company earning call cited by TODAY.com.

The locations of the underperforming restaurants on the chopping block have not been released.

Despite the announcement, Pizza Hut still appears to be performing well. TODAY.com reported the pizza giant currently operates 18,515 stores around the world, approximately 1,700 more than this time just a year ago.

