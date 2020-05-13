Republican lawmakers press state on nursing home order

(5/13/2020) - Republican lawmakers say they are concerned about the safety of nursing home residents in facilities that also care for people recovering from the coronavirus.

The lawmakers are questioning policies adopted by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

At issue is a month-old executive order that lays out rules for the admission or readmission of people who test positive for COVID-19, the diseased caused by the virus.

Republicans worry about infected people sharing a building with residents who don't have the virus.