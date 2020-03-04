Republicans offer $800 million plan to fix local and county roads

(3/4/2020) - Michigan Republicans released their latest road funding plan, which they say won't increase taxes or affect school funding.

A package of bills introduced on Wednesday would eliminate the state sales tax that motorists pay for gasoline and fuel. That would be replaced by a new, equal tax earmarked entirely for local roads.

Republicans say the changes would direct $800 million in new revenue toward local and county-maintained roads without costing motorists or taxpayers anything more.

Of the 120,000 miles of roads in Michigan, 92% are owned and maintained by cities, villages and county road commissions.

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield said the plan would help local roads, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's $3.5 billion road bonding plan ignores. All of that funding is directed to state-owned roads and freeways.

“We need to make sure the funding we already have is spent correctly before we simply throw more money at the problem and watch it get sucked away into other projects," Chatfield said. "This reform will finally fix this mistake.”

The package of legislation includes the following bills:

-- House Bills 5582 and 5583 would eliminate the sales tax on gasoline and fuel over three years.

-- House Bill 5585 would create a replacement gasoline and fuel tax equaling the revenue lost from the existing tax.

-- House Bill 5587 would mandate that all revenue generated by the new gasoline and fuel tax be spent entirely on county, city and village roads.

-- House Bill 5588 would ensure the School Aid Fund, which receives part of Michigan's sales tax, is not affected by the loss of gasoline and fuel sales tax revenue.

All five bills have been forwarded to the House Appropriations Committee for further consideration.

“The bill protects school funding and commits to our children’s future. Roads, schools and other essential services remain our top priorities,” said Appropriations Committee Chairman Jack O’Malley. “But to continue investing in these priorities, we need to look for efficiencies and make tough spending decisions just like Michigan families have to do every single day with their own budgets.”