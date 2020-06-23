Republicans propose $1.3 billion plan to help Michigan K-12 schools reopen

(6/23/2020) - Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature will propose a $1.3 billion one-time funding boost to help K-12 schools reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan being unveiled Tuesday also calls for:

-- Letting schools start before Labor Day without needing a waiver.

-- Redefining “attendance” to allow for online learning.

-- Reducing the number of snow day allowances so remote instruction occurs instead.

The GOP proposal would increase state funding by $800 a student to implement robust distance learning plans and to cover new health and safety measures. Frontline teachers would each get a $500 bonus.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced last week that she hopes to allow K-12 schools around the state to reopen for in-person classes in the fall under Phase 4 of her MI Safe Start plan.

She is planning to announce recommendations and requirements for health and safety measures on June 30.

Schools statewide closed on March 16 as the coronavirus pandemic began spreading widely in Michigan and they did not reopen for the remainder of the year.