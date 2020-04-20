Republicans seek big changes for Michigan's coronavirus response

(4/20/2020) - Michigan Republicans are proposing a major overhaul in the state's coronavirus response that bases restrictions on regional activity of the illness.

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield unveiled the proposal on Monday, which would designate all 83 counties in one of three tiers of risk. The level of restrictions in each county would be based on which tier they are in.

"We need clear answers from our elected leaders about where we go from here and how our lives can go back to normal as safely as possible," Chatfield said. "This proposal contains our suggestions for the best way forward to prioritize public safety and make responsible, scientific decisions to guide Michigan’s comeback.”

The plan still needs approval from the Michigan Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before it can be enacted.

The Metro Detroit area would remain in tier 1 initially. That would leave most existing restrictions in place, except limits on what retail super centers over 50,000 square feet can sell.

Tier II counties would be allowed to raise their cap on necessary gatherings, such as funerals. Restrictions on travel, businesses, elective medical procedures and outdoor recreation would remain in place with looser limits.

Tier III counties mostly would be released from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order. Some limitations on public accommodations, industries not deemed safe and vulnerable populations would remain.

Restaurants, gyms and other public facilities could reopen in Tier III, but some social distancing and safety protocols would be required.

Republicans would set up a transition task force comprised of health officials, an economist, businesses and the public to assign each of Michigan's 83 counties to one of the three tiers. The task force also would decide on required safety measures and restrictions for businesses.

Counties would be assigned to one of three tiers based on factors such as hospital admissions, rate of coronavirus spread, number of deaths, number of patients on ventilators and employers adopting safe practices.

By the end of the transition to a "new normal," Republicans are calling for temporary continuation of crowd control measures, unemployment provisions, education policies and more.

Those measures would become state laws rather than executive orders from Whitmer's office.

Chatfield believes this plan offers hope for Michigan residents struggling through coronavirus restrictions while providing equity based on the amount of coronavirus activity in various areas of the state.

“The millions of people who are struggling and concerned about the future need answers, and they need a light at the end of the tunnel," he said. "I know we can all work together to come up with a real, tangible plan that both keeps people safe and helps get our lives back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Whitmer's extended "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order is scheduled to expire on April 30.