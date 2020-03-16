Request for COVID-19 test leads in a circle with state hotline

(3/16/2020) - As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, so do the number of questions.

ABC12 has received dozens of phone calls, emails and messages. And, so have county health departments across our state.

Michigan has set up a statewide hotline to help provide some answers..

Our Ann Pierret wanted to know how someone with symptoms can get tested for COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus.

It turns out that answer isn't clear.

Pierret made the call to the hotline five times within just three minutes. And, it took until the fifth time for a real person to pick up and have a conversation with her.

The first three calls resulted in busy signals. It didn't even ring for any of those calls.

Then, Pierret made it through on the fourth call, only to get an automated message telling her the line was busy.

Finally, on the fifth call, Pierret was able to speak to a representative from the state health department's COVID-19 hotline.

The woman asked for Pierret's name - first and last, zipcode and phone number.

When Pierret asked where someone who believes they have the symptoms should get tested, the woman told Pierret to call ahead to her doctor's office. Or, if she doesn't have a primary care physician, than she should call the local urgent care.

The woman explained either location will take a sample, which is a swab of your nose and throat. That sample is sent to the State's Bureau of Laboratories, which is where the real testing is done.

Pierret called multiple local urgent care offices to confirm. All five told her they don't have the ability to get a swab sample from patients.

So she asked what they're telling patients who call in to be tested? One answer was to call the state's hotline.

Can you see the issue?

Otherwise, urgent cares are sending patients to an Emergency Room.

But, Hurley Medical Center said they don't want you to just show up. Patients are urged to call the hospital first.

Now, as a journalist, Pierret does have more access than the average person. So, she called and emailed the State Health Department's public information officer.

Lynn Sutfin responded by email, saying people who "feel they need to be tested should contact their healthcare provider."

