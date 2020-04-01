Residence hall living offers safety, comfort for Genesee County health care workers

(04/01/20) - Genesee County doctors and nurses have an opportunity to go to a college dormitory instead of potentially and unknowingly exposing their family members to COVID-19 after a long day of work at one of three major hospitals.

The First Street Residence Hall was cleaned and vacated to potentially make room for more than a hundred medical professionals.

The workers can unwind and relax after working in a stressful environment.

Mostly international students who had not left were staying at the hall, and they have been moved to the Riverfront Residence Hall.

First Street is now being called Healing Heroes Home for as long as the health care workers need it.

Sign up begins Thursday, April 2. Anyone interested in learning more can call 810-237-6571 or sign up at umflint.edu/lodging.