Residents in Arenac, Iosco counties urged to fill out damage survey after flooding

(5/24/2020) - After declaring a local state of emergency, Arenac and Iosco county officials are asking people who live in the counties to report any flood damage they may have received.

In a post on social media, Arenac County Emergency Management said that damage assessments are ongoing and that home and business owners who received flood damage from last week's heavy rainfall should visit this website to fill out a damage survey: https://arcg.is/10ab1j.

The information collected from the survey will be used to help determine a more accurate estimate of damages caused by this flood event, the post said.

Residents should report the depth of water levels reached in home basements and on first floors, damage to electrical and mechanical components, and structural damage to foundations and support walls.

People can also submit photos with the survey as well.