Residents to vote on proposal to split up Arenac Eastern School District

(3/9/2020) - Voters on Tuesday will decide on how to split up the Arenac Eastern School District.

The school district, located in Twining and covers the northeastern parts of Arenac County, was forced to close its doors in 2017 when it entered into a Community Cooperative Agreement with Standish-Sterling Community Schools.

This agreement sent students from Areanc-Eastern to Standish-Sterling.

Darren Kroczaleski, the superintendent of both Arenac-Eastern and Standish-Sterling, said the agreement was made because of less students attending Arenac-Eastern.

"This was done because of declining enrollment and budgets were getting tight," he said. "We had such small numbers it was getting harder and harder to run a K-12 system."

Kroczaleski said that the agreement requires the Arenac-Eastern School District to decide if it will reopen, annex its district to a neighboring district, or to dissolve completely in three years.

That three-year time frame is up in June of 2020.

The Arenac-Eastern Board of Education has decided on an option that would annex and transfer its district to two nearby school districts: Standish-Sterling and Au Gres-Sims.

The former district would be divided at M-65 in Arenac County. West of the road would become part of Standish-Sterling and the east side would become part of Au Gres-Sims.

"When you look at that boundary line, and when you look at the geographic location of the school districts and the size of the school districts, they are very large," Kroczaleski said. "Bus routes from one school to the far corner of the other district would be very difficult for either district."

Kroczaleski said that M-65 also serves as a good dividing line because no townships or towns cross the road, which will make it easier for taxing and voting purposes.

Kroczaleski said that it is sad to see the district go.

"They've got a rich history of students," he said. "A lot of successful students have come out of Arenac Eastern... There is a rich heritage there that is being lost and that is the sad part of it."

The proposal will need to be approved by residents in each of the three school districts. If residents in one of the districts does not approve the proposal, it fails.

Kroczaleski said that if it fails, the decision to draw the boundary lines would then be up to the Bay-Arenac ISD Board of Education.

"That's why we went to a vote," he said. "To give the residents, the citizens of the school district a chance to be heard."

If this is approved, these changes will take effect in June and the new school district boundaries would be in place by next school year.

Kroczaleski said that if students from Arenac-Eastern do not want to leave Standish-Sterling, they have the option to stay with school of choice.

Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday in Arenac County.