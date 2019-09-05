Resource officers on duty at all Midland County schools

(9/5/2019) - Every school district in Midland County now has a police officer on duty thanks to a voter-approved millage.

Deputy Jodye Streeter is one of seven school resource officers funded by a Midland County millage, providing a police presence in every school in the county.

Meridian Public Schools has a resource officer for the first time this year thanks to the countywide millage approved in November 2018. The 0.4 mills will raise $1.3 million a year to pay for the officers.

Midland Public Schools had resource officers for years, but the program is new this fall for Bullock Creek, Coleman and Meridian schools.

"Excited to be here at Meridian," said Deputy Jodye Streeter. "Like I said, I was born and raised in Midland County so it feels like home."

Streeter started his new role as a resource officer this week when students returned for a new year of classes.

He sees his role as providing more than safety and security for Meridian schools. He wants to build relationships, which will go a long way when it comes to law enforcement issues.

"Main thing is to provide that extra layer of safety and security for staff and students," Streeter said. "In today's day and age, as well as primarily to make good relationships, positive relationships with students."

The four resource officers on duty at Midland Public Schools are employed by the Midland Police Department while the officers at Bullock Creek, Coleman and Meridian are employed by the sheriff's office.