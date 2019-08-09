Restaurants prepping for busy weekends; Back to the Bricks and The Crim on the horizon

(08/09/19) - The water all-clear announcement comes as downtown Flint prepares for two busy weekends. Back to the Bricks and The Crim are on the horizon.

"This is my first chance to dive into the downtown world. I'm pretty excited about it. Now I get to actually be an interactive part of it instead of an outsider looking in," Jerrid Heidel said. Heidel is the operating owner at Blackstone's Smokehouse.

As a Flint Native, Heidel is no stranger to Back to the Bricks and The Crim. He bought Blackstone's Smokehouse on June 1, so now he'll get to experience the festivities from a different outlook.

Just across the street at 501 Bar and Grill, General Manager, Joe Kukla is eager for this part of the summer.

"For the businesses downtown here, it's just a big boom and lots of happy people and happy people working. We're really looking forward to it. It's going to be a good time," Kukla said.

Both Heidel and Kukla say employees purposely do not request the day off because it's a good time to make money.

In addition to staffing heavier, there are some other adjustments.

"We'll run a limited menu. I won't offer everything that's on our menu for that day just to help stem the flow and make sure everybody is happy at the same time, and it's of course easier on the cooks," Kukla said.

Heidel says one of the best parts about these crowds is it's family friendly, and he's hoping to show off a refreshing look that matches the downtown energy.

"We want to be a destination for families, and we think we got the space to do it. We've rebuilt the pizza station. Kids can build their own pizzas and watch it go in. That's been a great success. We've lightened up the place. We've brought in more TVs," Heidel said.

And for both Heidel and Kukla, they prioritize showing support for their hard-working staff.

"I try to encourage them to drink water. I buy Gatorade for them. I try to promote them to take care of themselves as well," Kukla said.

Heidel added, "Even if we're hectic, the guest is also hectic and looking for their opportunity to sit down, relax, and enjoy themselves. Really, it's just setting a pace and having a good attitude."

Back to the Bricks will host its Opening Ceremony next Saturday (8/17) and the Crim race events will take place the following Saturday (8/24).

For the full itinerary of both events, visit the related links.