Restoration crews working overtime after flooding

(05/28/19) - What Mother Nature damaged in moments could take days, weeks or months to repair.

And while homeowners determine what they need to do, the experts say the clock is ticking.

"When we get a water damage we usually have about a 72 hour window until, you know, any wood, trim, drywall, any building materials, start going to mold," explained Mike Anscomb, co-owner of Help Restoration.

Help Restoration started taking calls before dawn on Saturday and they continue to come in. They're up to 40 so far.

"We like to get there an assess the damage first and foremost and see what they're going to require," Anscomb said.

Some homes just need dried out, others need much more.

"We were rather surprised the steps were covered with mud when we walked down the steps. We said, 'something's not right here'," said Sherry Koester, who was in Frankenmuth checking on her mother's house.

"My son was with us and he peeked around the corner of the step wall and saw there was light down there, and thought something, there's a hole in the wall," Koester said.

Calling for help was a no-brainer for that flood-damaged home. But Anscomb said some homeowners hesitate.

"We appreciate the weekend warriors and the do-it-yourselfers, but one thing you really to do is have the right equipment to handle water damage of this magnitude," Koester said.

That includes things like industrial fans, de-humidifiers, and other specialized care and equipment.

Anscomb said sadly some of the damage they're seeing won't be covered by insurance because of how it occurred, but you can't afford to ignore it. "Every day you wait it really compounds the damage and potential health hazards in your home."

Anscomb also said you should call your homeowner's insurance right away to find out what's covered and how to proceed.