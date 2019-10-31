Retired Bay City Congressman 'Bingo Bob' Traxler dies at 88

(10/31/2019) - Former U.S. and Michigan State Rep. Bob Traxler has died. He was 88 years old.

Traxler was born in Kawkawlin and eventually attended Michigan State University. After working as a prosecutor, he ran for the State House and served there from 1962 until 1974.

The Democrat earned the nickname "Bingo Bob" from his colleagues in Lansing for helping write the state's law on bingo and lotteries.

In 1974, Traxler ran for Congress and served in Washington for 19 years. During his time in Congress, he became a leader on the House Appropriations Committee.

In retirement, Traxler served seven years on the Board of Trustees for Michigan State University.

Kinds words about Traxler have been pouring in Thursday. On Facebook, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell of Detroit wrote: "He did much good for many people, loved Michigan, his district and Mackinac Island."

Congressman Dan Kildee of Flint remembers, "watching Bob's career from a young age and admiring his work for our state. I am grateful that I was able to depend on Bob's advice after being elected to Congress."

Bay County Executive Jim Barcia, who is a former congressman, remembers going to bingo halls with Traxler as a child.

"Bob introduced legislation to legalize bingo and charitable gaming across the state of Michigan," Barcia recalled. "It went on the ballot, was approved by the voters. And when I would pass, Bob would shake hands and I would pass, 'Re-Elect Bingo Bob Traxler' combs."

He said Traxler had a zest for life and always listened to the people he represented -- never forgetting where he came from.