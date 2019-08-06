Retired FBI agent: No clear cut answers to preventing, stopping domestic terrorism

(08/06/19) - A retired FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge who lives in Mid-Michigan says there is no clear cut answer to preventing or stopping domestic terrorism.

"Certain groups want to be identified, but there's those individuals that are on the fringe, that come and go it's hard to keep up with those groups," said retired FBI agent Walt Reynolds.

He said groups now a days are very fluid and dynamic, which make them more difficult to keep up with. But he wants people to know law enforcement nationwide are doing the best they can to prevent any future violent attacks, including domestic terrorism, hate crimes and mass shootings.

"It's always been a priority. It's been really a partnership with local law enforcement to keep that a priority," Reynolds said.

Because if it was not, more than likely, the U.S. would be dealing with a lot more widespread violence.

"There's so many things that law enforcement has to do on a daily basis, but because of some fine work done around the country and the world that many times, you don't hear about those events that didn't occur, that would have occurred."

Reynolds says times certainly have changed. Mental health issues are more pervasive, gun control has become a hot topic and social media, in some cases has become a weapon.

"I think they're all intertwined. It comes down to police work. It comes down to communicating. All law enforcement has done such an extremely great job since 9/11, for example. It continues to be stronger. But it continues to be unsuccessful unless we're working with the public."

Which is why Reynolds says it is so important that if people see something or hear something suspicious, say something.

"There's only so many individuals in law enforcement. It's a far cry from those that are on the street every day, on the phone every day or on the internet everyday."