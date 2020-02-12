Retired Flint Township police K-9 Gunner dies

(2/12/2020) - Retired Flint Township Police Department K-9 Gunner died this week after seven years of active service.

Gunner was partnered with Sgt. Donovan before he retired on Aug. 1, 2018. They worked on narcotics detection, tracking suspects, helping detain suspects and searching for missing or endangered people.

Gunner lived the rest of his days at Donovan's residence. The police department says Gunner died Feb. 9 of complications due to his old age.

Flint Township police obtained Gunner from the Netherlands in 2011 and put him through the Oakland Police Academy K-9 program.