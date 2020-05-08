Retired Flint police officer donates food to River Park Townhouses residents

(5/8/2020) - A retired Flint police officer found another way to protect and serve her community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Retired officer Twanda Plair donated a cart full of food, including hot pizza, to residents at River Park Townhouses in Flint.

Retired officer Twanda Plair is helping address the growing prevalence of food insecurity during the public health crisis and resulting economic slowdown.

Plair and a couple of volunteers loaded up a rolling cart with hot pizza and other snacks to deliver to public housing residents at River Park Townhouses.

She grew up in the apartment complex and she knows how tough it can be for families in this environment, even when the country isn't working through a public health crisis.

"So I believe that every little bit helps and everyone come together as a village as a family we can get through this and we can get through this together and um its just that some people have it worse than others," Plair said.

The pandemic has greatly increased the number of families facing food insecurity in America. By the end of April, 1 in 5 households were food insecure -- the greatest increase since 2001.

Plair lost her only source of income when she had to close the doors of her small business because of the pandemic. But that didn't stop her from feeding nearly 100 families Thursday.