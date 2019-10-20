Rev. Jesse Jackson campaigns in Flint for Karen Weaver

(10/21/19)-Political figure and civil rights activist, Reverend Jesse Jackson was in Flint Sunday.

Jackson visited Metropolitan Baptist Tabernacle on Flint's North side.

He was there to endorse Mayor Karen Weaver for the second time.

Jackson was part of several efforts to bring bottles of water to the city when the water emergency began.

He says the mayor has helped to bring the city back from that point.

Mayor Weaver is facing State Representative and former Flint City Councilman Sheldon Neeley in the General Election next month.

The two squared off for a debate last week only on ABC12.

You can watch that full debate on the ABC12 Facebook page.