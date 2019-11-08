Revisiting Flint mayoral debate to recall the plan for city's mayor-elect

(11/08/19) - Come Monday at noon, Flint will embark on a new political journey.

Mayor-elect Sheldon Neeley will be sworn in, and after that, he will assess the community.

He has not only outlined a plan for Day 1, but all the way through Day 100 as well. That plan includes a halt in water shutoffs to evaluate water quality and cost. Overall, it's a plan that he says will move Flint forward and improve the quality of life.

"You're looking for a leader that can reinstall hope back into the body of this community. I am that leader," State Representative, Sheldon Neeley said at the ABC12-exclusive Flint mayoral debate held on October 17.

During the debate, Neeley fought for your vote and support. Nearly a month later, he'll be sworn in. He says on day one as mayor, he'll begin an assessment to see where Flint is at now.

"We're going to be doing a financial audit, making sure the money that's coming into this community is being used and executed upon for their well-being and their benefit," Neeley said on Sunday ahead of Tuesday's election.

To improve the quality of life in Flint, Neeley will focus on residential, recreation, economics, education, and safety. He says those five components must work in tandem.

To kick it off, he says he'll stop water shutoffs for a hundred days to assess this city's water cost and quality. That idea was part of his original plan to address residents paying a high water rate.

"Under my administration, we will work to reduce those costs for to the residents inside the city of Flint, and we will do so in an immediate fashion. Also, to rebuild our infrastructure, just not the service lines, but just the infrastructure itself needs an overhaul," Neeley said during the Flint mayoral debate.

Similarly, another way to protect Flint residents is lowering crime rates, which Neeley says he'll certainly address using a task force.

"What I would do first is build that cooperative-level law enforcement agencies, moving us forward to be able to battle crime, but I need you, the residents, to enlist in that army as well. Altogether, we then can reduce crime in our community," Neeley said during the debate.

Neeley says that transitional audit will be made public, so people can see what's been happening at city hall.

You'll also have the chance to visit on Monday at noon to see the mayor-elect take oath.